ST. LOUIS - Former news anchor Dick Ford died at his home on Tuesday at age 88 years old with his family present. In his long career, Ford was on KMOV-TV, KSDK, and KTVI.

Dick Ford’s son Dean described his dad to one of the St. Louis television stations as “a loving father, who just happened to do news,” as a wonderful message about him.

Dick Ford and John Auble were members of KSDK’s Newsbeat which was highly successful. He worked with several well-known broadcasters - Karen Foss, Deanne Lane, Bob Richards, and Mike Bush. During Ford's time, his respective station was always positioned high in the ratings.

Ford left KSDK in 1992 and finished his career as the anchor of KTVI. He was with KSDK from 1969 to 1992.

Ford graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in political science. All told, Dick Ford had 55 years in the broadcast field.

