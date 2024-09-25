ALTON - Monica Klockenkemper, a senior at Alton High School, is having an exceptional cross-country season. has been a familiar face in running circles in recent years, consistently performing at a high level for Alton High.

This past weekend, Klockenkemper competed in the Edwardsville Invite where she recorded a time of 23:26.30 on a tough Mud Mountain Course.

She hopes to break Alton's girls' school record of 19:36 for three miles by the end of the year.

"I have been running for a very long time and worked hard over the summer to do really well here in the fall," she added.

Monica is an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for Alton High.

Klockenkemper's dedication to the sport has not gone unnoticed. As one of Alton’s top runners this season, her consistent performance continues to inspire her teammates in the school's cross-country program.