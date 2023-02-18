GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s newest dean isn’t new to the college at all – he’s been teaching mathematics there since 1997.

Randy Gallaher, of Brighton, celebrated his 25th anniversary at Lewis and Clark in 2022 as a professor of mathematics, then started the new year in his new role – Dean of Liberal Arts, Business, and Information Technology.

Gallaher began his run at L&C as a mathematics instructor, working his way up to the position of professor and serving as coordinator of the Mathematics Department for 15 years. He has taught at nearly every level of education, including middle and high school, and has served on the Board of Education for the Southwestern School District since 2011, a seat he will vacate after his term ends in April.

An administrative position was never part of his plan, but as dean, Gallaher hopes to provide the necessary resources and support mechanisms so faculty and staff can create the best possible learning experiences for L&C’s students.

“A few years ago, I honestly would never have thought I would change positions,” he said. “I have truly enjoyed being a math professor, and I had every intention to eventually retire as a math professor.”

When the pandemic hit and the position of dean opened up, Gallaher believed he could help the college meet some of the challenges it faced.

“My qualifications, experiences and philosophy aligned well with the position requirements, and I believed I could help,” he said.

His education includes a Master of Natural Science and a Bachelor of Science from Southeast Missouri State University, and an Associate in Arts from Mineral Area College.

What Gallaher likes best, and will certainly miss, is the day-to-day interaction with students and colleagues.

“Watching students grow in their abilities and confidence is very fulfilling and observing the professional activity of colleagues is inspiring,” he said. “I still really enjoy teaching and I will miss being in the classroom. I will also miss working directly with my math colleagues. However, I am looking forward to the new challenges in my new role, working with new people and learning new things.”

Gallaher’s work in the field of mathematics education reaches beyond his presence in a classroom. He has co-authored a developmental mathematics textbook series, published by Pearson Education.

His professional affiliations include memberships in the American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges, the Illinois Mathematics Association of Community Colleges, the Illinois Articulation Initiative General Education Mathematics Panel and the Illinois Transitional Mathematics Portability Panel.

