MADISON COUNTY — Carol Hancock, a longtime member of the Madison County Jail Kitchen Staff, is retiring after more than 20 years of service, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced this week.

Hancock’s two decades of dedication to the jail’s kitchen operations have been recognized by her colleagues, who extended their best wishes for her retirement.

The sheriff’s office expressed gratitude for her commitment and wished her a long and happy retirement.

“Please join us in wishing Carol Hancock a long, happy, and well-deserved retirement!” the office stated. “Congratulations Carol and thank you! We wish you the very best!”

