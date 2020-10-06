COLLINSVILLE - Longtime public servant and Madison County Board Member Larry Trucano passed away on Sunday he was 81.

Trucano retired in 1989 after 23½ years with the City of Collinsville as a Police Officer. He has been Collinsville Township Highway Commissioner for 35 years. He is a charter member of Our Lord’s Lutheran Church in Maryville, a current member of the Madison County Board, the Southwest Illinois Law Enforcement Board, and a past member of the YMCA Board. Larry was also known as the non-Kiwanian selling the most bags of oranges, at 1,400 bags.

Article continues after sponsor message

Trucano was one of the longest-serving members of the board and had held his District 29 seat since at least 1998.

He was not seeking re-election for the November election. His son was running in his place. Jim Trucano had filed to run in the Democratic slot for the seat and will be opposed by Republican Ryan Kneedler.

There will be a drive-by Visitation from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Our Lord’s Lutheran Church, 150 Wilma Drive, Maryville, IL and from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020. Due to COVID, funeral services will be private. For those wishing to view the service, you may go to YouTube.com Our Lord’s Lutheran Church Live Feed at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020. Pastor Darla Ann Kratzer will officiate. Entombment will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.

More like this: