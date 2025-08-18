SUMMERFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced a long-term detour on Highway 50 in St. Clair and Clinton counties for bridge repairs.

The closure affects Highway 50 in both directions from approximately 2.4 miles east of Lebanon, near Summerfield in St. Clair County, to Illinois 160 in Clinton County. The detour is needed to complete necessary bridge repairs over Summerfield Road and is expected to remain in place through fall 2026.

Detour routes:

Eastbound Highway 50 traffic will be detoured onto Old Highway 50 at the split with Highway 50. Traffic will continue east along Old Highway 50 to Illinois 160, then north on Illinois 160 to rejoin Highway 50.

will be detoured onto Old Highway 50 at the split with Highway 50. Traffic will continue east along Old Highway 50 to Illinois 160, then north on Illinois 160 to rejoin Highway 50. Westbound Highway 50 traffic will be detoured at Illinois 160, heading south to the intersection with Old Highway 50, then west on Old Highway 50 to return to Highway 50.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

