HARDIN - Conner Longnecker scored two touchdowns as Hardin Calhoun took a 38-7 win over Moweaqua Central A&M in the first round of the IHSA Class 1A football playoffs Saturday afternoon at Calhoun’s stadium.

The win puts the Warriors at 9-1 for the season and advances them to a second-round home game next week against Sesser-Valier, who won their opener over Bridgeport Red Hill 30-6, also on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

The Raiders scored first to go ahead 7-0, but the Warriors went on to score 38 unanswered points, starting with a 51-yard touchdown run by Drew Walendorf to tie the game 7-7 in the first, then took the lead for good in the second quarter, when Pat Friedel took off ona 46-yard touchdown run, then added a 32-yard field goal to give Calhoun a 17-7 lead. Jake Snyders then ran in from 12 yards out to give the Warriors a 24-7 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Longnecker scored on runs of four and three yards to help create the 38-7 final, as there would be no scoring in the final quarter.

Central A&M ends its season at 5-5 overall.

