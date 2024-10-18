FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - LongHorn Steakhouse on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, released some statements and information about the reopening of the restaurant located at 6115 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights.

Ali Beemer, LongHorn Steakhouse manager of communications, said the following on behalf of the company: "The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, which is why we voluntarily closed our restaurant on Oct. 2, 2024, and fully cooperated with the Health Department’s investigation.

"During that time, we:

Discarded all food items, food prep utensils and common guest touchpoint items, such as salt & pepper shakers, condiment bottles, breadboards and more.

Contracted a third-party professional cleaning company to conduct a two-day disinfection process of the entire restaurant. Upon completion, no team member who previously worked in the restaurant was allowed to enter the building until having two consecutive negative tests for Shigella.

To date, no Team Member has tested positive and 40 team members have been cleared to return to work after testing negative twice for Shigella.

Conducted training sessions, led by our food safety specialists, to reinforce our food safety and sanitation practices with every Team Member."

She closed by saying: "We take this situation very seriously and appreciate the opportunity to work closely with the Health Department throughout their investigation. We are pleased to receive their approval to reopen."

