ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A standoff that continued for 29 hours in St. Louis County in the 14000 block of Frais Drive in unincorporated St. Louis has ended with the death of a barricaded suspect.

The suspect died after an apparent exchange of gunfire with authorities on the scene.

The suspect was seen firing shots at an armored police truck. After a break, the suspect again began firing shots at the police vehicles and some of their equipment.

Officers made countless attempts with the suspect to end the standoff peacefully, but the suspect did not suspend firing at the officers.

The St. Louis County Police Department issued this statement: "At this time, we'd like to thank the residents of the community for their patience as we strive to keep them safe and bring the situation to a peaceful resolution."

It was uncertain whether the suspect died from a shot from an officer or he committed suicide.

A neighbor said she heard loud noises in the early morning on Thursday and looked outside and observed a lot of police vehicles.

"The police started shooting tear gas yesterday and again today," she said. "We waiting to see what happened and they finally got him out, but he was not alive."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

