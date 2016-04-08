Name: London Denise Lott

Parents: Paul Lott and Amanda Gray of Godfrey

Birth weight: 6 lbs  8 oz

Birth Length:  19.5 inches

Time :  12:31 PM

Date: 3/25/2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Anthony (17) Xavier (13) Ava (5)

Grandparents: Kathy Tilton, Godfrey; Marcia Crumer, Jerseyville; Mark Lott, Alton

