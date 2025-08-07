Our Daily Show Interview! NAGBC Spotlight: Logo It & Green Lens!

ALTON - Logo It has been in the Alton community for years, and owner Carley is gearing up for another busy back-to-school and wedding season.

Logo It creates personalized clothing, water bottles, koozies, and plenty of other items for community members, schools, sports teams and businesses. Carley shared that the business is entering its busiest time of year, but she loves every minute of their work.



“Really anything and everything that you can personalize, [we can do],” Carley said. “My wedding was a personalized nightmare. Everything had our name on it. But it was great to see everything we could do.”

Logo It recently purchased the private label water business from Folsom Distributing in Wood River. This means they can now personalize water bottles in-house. Logo It can make a case of water (24 bottles) or a couple of pallets for your next event, and Carley said this new side of the business has been “great.”

While she loves the back-to-school and wedding season, her favorite time of year is when she goes to Chicago to meet with 85,000 manufacturers at a trade show. This allows Carley to see what new products are popular and what she could be offering at Logo It.

This trade show also helps her build relationships with manufacturers. As a small business, most of what Carley does comes down to those relationships with clients, manufacturers and other local businesses in the Alton community.

“They bring all of their new stuff for the year that we’re able to see, touch, feel, see if it’s a good product that I should be promoting and marketing. I don’t want to sell something if it’s not a great product, you know?” she said. “One manufacturer might have the same product as another, but I know that the other manufacturer is a little bit more reliable and stuff like that. It’s just making those relationships with those manufacturers. Being able to go once a year and see the products and see what’s coming out and see the sales and everything, it’s fantastic to do.”

Carley also fosters relationships through the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC). She is currently in the process of purchasing Logo It from her parents, and she grew up watching her mother attend NAGBC meetings and build community with groups across the Riverbend region.

As Carley takes on the responsibilities of Logo It and adjusts to her new position, she is excited to share the business with the Riverbend. She noted that there’s a learning curve, but she knows she has great partners throughout the community who can help her as she works to make Logo It into the best it can be.

“It’s learning every day,” she added. “It’s me stepping into everything and learning how it all goes within learning how to do life. It’s a learning thing every single day, which is great. Sometimes you fail and get down on yourself, but as a business owner, you just have to pick yourself back up and learn from the mistakes that you make.”

For more information about Logo It, including how to place your order, visit their official website at WeCanLogoIt.com or their official Facebook page. To learn more about the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, check out their official website at NAGBC.com.

