EDWARDSVILLE – Logan Loftus had a brace (two goals), while Connor Kelley struck late in the match to give Edwardsville a 3-0 win over Alton in a Southwestern Conference boys soccer match Tuesday evening at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers won their 11th straight match and remained undefeated in the conference with one league match remaining. And Edwardsville was take away many positives from the match as well.

“I think we had some positives from this game,” said Tigers coach Mark Heiderscheid. “First, we kept a clean sheet. Second, Tyler Frolik (the Edwardsville goalie) was organized and dealt with the threat from Alton. (Hayden) Batchelor, (Brayden) Decker and (Jake) Lombardi are quality players, and difficult to keep out, but we made plays when we needed them most. Third, we created a number of clear chances. We finished three very good goals, and we hit another off the crossbar. Fourth, we continued to play a large volume of players in order to keep them in good form for the playoffs.”

Edwardsville got its first goal after 12 minutes when Loftus slotted home a cross from Brennan Weller, who had made a nice run down the flank and found Loftus by the far post to make it 1-0, which turned out to be the halftime score. Loftus then doubled the Tiger lead in the 50th minute on a low shot to the post after taking another Weller pass to make it 2-0. The final goal came in the 75th minute off an Edwardsville corner, as Alan Ebert’s header found Kelley, who nodded the ball home to make the 3-0 final.

Frolik recorded his eighth clean sheet of the season for the Tigers, his second consecutive, as Edwardsville outshot the Redbirds 9-7.

The Tigers are now 16-3-0, a perfect 9-0-0 in the SWC, and conclude the regular season this week with a match at Collinsville Thursday evening with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff, then finish the regular season at home on Saturday against CBC, with an 11 a.m. kickoff. The Redbirds are now 4-9-0, 3-6-0 in the league, and finish up on the road Thursday at O’Fallon and next Monday against Waterloo Gibault Catholic.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

