Lochlan Reus named 2016 Region 24 All-Region Player Of The Year
GODFREY - Lochlan Reus, midfielder of the Lewis and Clark Community College men's soccer team, was named 2016 Region 24 All-Region's Player of the Year. A sophomore, Reus hails from Gold Coast, Australia and graduated from Palm Beach High School.
Matt Sharman of Parkland and Pierson Fleming were named Co-Keepers of the Year while Parkland’s Mark Sikora was chosen as Coach of the Year.
2016 Region 24 All-Region Soccer Team
Player of the Year: Lochlan Reus, Lewis and Clark Community College
Co-Goal Keepers of the Year: Matt Sharman, Parkland and Pierson Fleming, Lincoln College
Coach of the Year: Mark Sikora, Parkland
All-Region Team
Luka Andonovski, Illinois Central
Pierson Fleming, Lincoln College
Oscar Gordillo, Lincoln Land
Dusan Keca, Illinois Central
Kane Osterhage, Southwestern Illinois
Johnny Pugh, Parkland
Lochlan Reus, Lewis and Clark
Adrian Roman, Lincoln College
Markell Saddler, Lewis and Clark
Matt Sharman, Parkland
Shavon Stewart, Lincoln College
Justin Stinson, Lewis and Clark
Nikola Vujicic, Illinois Central
