GODFREY - Lochlan Reus, midfielder of the Lewis and Clark Community College men's soccer team, was named 2016 Region 24 All-Region's Player of the Year. A sophomore, Reus hails from Gold Coast, Australia and graduated from Palm Beach High School.

Matt Sharman of Parkland and Pierson Fleming were named Co-Keepers of the Year while Parkland’s Mark Sikora was chosen as Coach of the Year.

Article continues after sponsor message

2016 Region 24 All-Region Soccer Team

Player of the Year: Lochlan Reus, Lewis and Clark Community College

Co-Goal Keepers of the Year: Matt Sharman, Parkland and Pierson Fleming, Lincoln College

Coach of the Year: Mark Sikora, Parkland

All-Region Team

Luka Andonovski, Illinois Central

Pierson Fleming, Lincoln College

Oscar Gordillo, Lincoln Land

Dusan Keca, Illinois Central

Kane Osterhage, Southwestern Illinois

Johnny Pugh, Parkland

Lochlan Reus, Lewis and Clark

Adrian Roman, Lincoln College

Markell Saddler, Lewis and Clark

Matt Sharman, Parkland

Shavon Stewart, Lincoln College

Justin Stinson, Lewis and Clark

Nikola Vujicic, Illinois Central

More like this: