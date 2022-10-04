CARLINVILLE - Local youngsters may develop, and express, their artistic talents with a new event at the Carlinville Public Library.

Art Day For Kids will be held at the library on Monday, Oct. 10, with two sessions.

From 10 a.m. to noon, children will create monster stuffies. From 2-4 p.m., youngsters will make spin art machines.

Youngsters may come to one or both sessions, which are for ages 7 and up, because beginning sewing and beginning circuits will be involved.

Do-it-yourself art tables will be available all day.

All activities are free. For more information, contact the library at 217-854-3505 or mail@carlinvillelibrary.org .