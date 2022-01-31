MANKATO - The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Brian Martensen, and Delaney O'Donnell of Wood River, IL, has been named to the Honor List.

Among 3,6,55 students, a total of 1,054 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2.601 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

For additional information, please visit theri website.

Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,546 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities.

