CARROLLTON 34, WEST CENTRAL 28

After giving up a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Carrollton Hawks rallied with under three minutes to play and scored a late touchdown to stun West Central. Sophomore Andrew Kaufmann scored on two rushing touchdowns, including two successful two-point conversions that shot the Cougars back in front with 2:45 to play. On following the drive, senior quarterback, Hunter Flowers kept the Hawks alive on a 4th down and nine at the West Central 35-yard line by scrambling 14 yards for a first down. With 1:10 left, Flowers scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to seal the victory for the Hawks.

Flowers was 11-for-19 with 168 passing yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 79 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns. Sophomore running back, Harley Angel scored a season-high two touchdowns and finished with 75 rushing yards on 15 carries. Senior wide receiver Garrett Settles caught three passes for 71 yards. He also recorded 13 tackles. Senior lineman, Lucas Settles registered a team-high 17 tackles. West Central was led by Kaufmann’s 205 rushing yards on 38 carries with three touchdowns. The Cougars out-gained Carrollton in total yards 346-327 and rushed for 299 yards. West Central moves to 1-5 (1-3).

Article continues after sponsor message

Since the Hawks improved their record to 5-1 (3-1), that means they have a guaranteed winning season. Carrollton will finish the 2010-2019 decade with a winning season every year.

GREENFIELD-NW 56, PLEASANT HILL 12

The Tigers move one win closer to their first WIVC South outright title since 2008 with a victory over the Pleasant Hill Wolves. Greenfield moves to 5-1 (4-0), and the Wolves go to 0-6 (0-4). Junior running back, Denver Davenport rushed for 66 yards on seven carries with three touchdowns. Senior Collin Grummel and sophomore Connor Bettis rushed for 20 yards, each with Grummel finding the end zone once. Sophomore Sam Walker added another rushing touchdown.

Junior Quarterback, Jacob Lansaw was 4-for-4 with 117 yards and threw two touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver, Brady Pembrook caught three passes for 69 yards and hauled in a touchdown pass. Junior wide receiver, Blake Woelfel caught a touchdown pass as well and recorded 63 yards with two catches. The Tigers defense continued their dominance by surrendering 167 total yards to Pleasant Hill. So far this season, Greenfield-NW has allowed 66 points through six games. Senior Blake Motely recorded 11 tackles, and sophomore Drake Stuart tallied eight. Kodiak Rogers gained 142 rushing yards on 22 carries for the Wolves.

More like this: