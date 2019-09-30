GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN 22 CARROLLTON 14

The Greenfield-Northwestern Tigers handed the Hawks their first loss of the season with a 22-14 upset victory. With the score tied at 14 all, Colin Grummel scored on a 2-yard run with 53 seconds to go to give the Tigers the go-ahead lead for good. It is the first time since 2016 Carrollton has lost a WIVC South game, which was also to Greenfield. The Tigers never trailed. They got on the board with a safety and followed with a 4-yard touchdown run by Grummel to make it 8-0, but the Hawks tied it up at 8-8 on a 15-yard pass from Hunter Flowers to Garrett Settles in the second quarter.

Article continues after sponsor message

Greenfield struck again to make it 14-8 on a 4-yard touchdown run by Drake Stuart right before halftime. Midway through the third quarter, Flowers connected with Garrett Settles on a 30-yard touchdown reception to tie the game again at 14-14. The Tigers improve to 4-1 (3-0) and host the Pleasant Hill Wolves this week at 7:30 p.m. The Hawks fall to 4-1 (2-1) and host the West Central Cougars at 7 pm.

CALHOUN 31 PLEASANT HILL 30

The Warriors notched their first victory of the season against their longtime rivals from Pleasant Hill. Trailing 22-18 in the fourth quarter, Calhoun scored 13 unanswered points to come from behind and win. Sophomore running back, Saige White rushed for 167 yards with one touchdown on 22 carries. Junior Quarterback Corey Nelson threw a touchdown pass to sophomore Mason Pherigo, and Nelson rushed for two additional scores. Brody Castleton led the Warriors with eight tackles. Calhoun improves 1-4 (1-2), and Pleasant Hill remains winless at 0-5 (0-3). The Warriors host North Greene this Friday at 7:30 pm.

NORTH GREENE 12 WEST CENTRAL 7

Senior Brady Brown did a little bit of everything for the Spartans. He recorded 135 yards of total yards, rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns, tallied 25 tackles, and made potentially the biggest play of the year for North Greene. With 23 seconds to go, he scored a game-winning touchdown with 23 seconds to play to preserve a 12-7 victory for the Spartans. It is their first win over the Cougars since 2016. North Greene improves to 3-2 (2-1), which tops its biggest win total in a season since 2015. West Central moves to 1-4 (1-2).

More like this: