CARROLLTON 30 TRIOPIA 8

Despite facing an injury scare, Carrollton senior quarterback Hunter Flowers played and performed up to standard. He threw for 262 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions, and rushed for another score to help the Hawks beat the Triopia Trojans 30-8. Kyle Leonard, Grant Pohlman, and Garrett Settles all caught one touchdown apiece. Harley Angel rushed for a season-high 97 yards on ten carries for the Hawks. Carrollton out-gained Triopia 374-281. Sophomore Hayden Flowers led the Hawks with 15 tackles, and Lucas Settles recorded 12. Hunter Flowers is now up to 24 touchdowns this season and 87 for his career. That puts him alone at No. 10 all-time in state history. He also is 20th all-time in career completions with 446 and needs seven more career passing yards (6,976) to break into the top 20 in that category.

Carrollton improves to 7-1 and travels up north this week for their toughest test of the regular against the Beardstown Tigers. Win or lose the Hawks are projected to have a first-round home game in the Class 1A playoffs.

GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN 13 BEARDSTOWN 43

In a battle of the Tigers and defacto WIVC championship game, it was the undefeated Beardstown Tigers from the north who rolled over Greenfield-NW. Pascal Guilavogui rushed for a career-high 306 yards on 17 carries to lead Beardstown. Greenfield-NW got as close to 15-6 on a touchdown run by Drake Stuart but was all Beardstown in the second half. Beardstown scored 28 unanswered points in the second half before Colin Grummel ran in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Beardstown remains undefeated at 8-0 and currently on a 10-game regular-season winning streak. A victory over Carrollton next week would guarantee a No. 1 seed in the Class 3A playoffs. Greenfield-Northwestern falls to 6-2 and travel to face the 5-3 Brown County Hornets. A win will most likely give the Tigers an opening-round home game in the Class 1A playoffs.

NORTH GREENE 26 UNITY 41

The Spartans led 20-13 at halftime, but the Unity Mustangs outscored North Greene 27-6 in the second half to win 41-26. The Spartans drop their second straight game and move down to 4-4 while the Mustangs improve to 4-4. North Greene junior quarterback, Dalton Mitchel was 13-of-25 with 221 yards and threw three touchdowns and three interceptions. Brady Brown rushed for 115 yards on 16 carries with one touchdown. Brown also tallied 13 tackles followed by Tyler Goodall’s ten. The Spartans will go for win No. 5 for the third week in a row and have a favorable matchup against the 2-6 Routt Catholic Rockets. If North Greene wins, they’ll become playoff eligible and finish with a winning record for the first time since 2014. Their four wins this season equals the total amount they’ve eclipsed since 2014.

CALHOUN 14 CAMP POINT CENTRAL 48

The Calhoun Warriors fell behind early and trailed 40-7 at halftime to the Camp Point Central Panthers. They would get turbo clocked and fall 48-14. Central was led by Brandon Rossmiller’s 125 yards on seven carries with two touchdowns. Aston Cole, Clayton Boehler, and Morgan Bonk all found the end zone once on the ground. Carter Obert completed both of his two passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. The Panthers gained 417 yards of total offense. Calhoun falls to 2-6 while Central improves to 7-1 and all but locked up an opening-round home game in the Class 1A playoffs.

