GRAFTON – The popular St. Louis area destination for families, Raging Rivers Waterpark, is calling all mushroom enthusiasts, big and small. The park’s Second Annual Great Mushroom Hunt on Saturday, April 16, includes a mushroom hunt, Easter egg hunt, food trucks, kids activities, vendors and more. The event will be held from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM and is open to all guests.

Guests can hunt for morels on the property behind Raging Rivers Waterpark while hiking on marked trails, watching eagles, and keeping a lookout for Bigfoot. Kids can participate in the Easter Egg Hunt starting at 10:30 am.

Tickets for the Great Mushroom Hunt can be purchased in advance for $15.99 per person or $49.99 for a family of four. Admission is available on the day of the event for $24.99 per person. For more information on this event and to purchase tickets, guests can visit RagingRivers.com.

About Raging Rivers Waterpark

Raging River Waterpark is the only waterpark of its size in southern Illinois, just a few miles from the heart of St. Louis, Missouri. Located at 100 Palisades Parkway in Grafton, Illinois, this family destination features a wide array of water attractions including an aqua play area, speed slides, a lazy river, and a half-million gallon wave pool. For more information about Raging Rivers Waterpark, guests can visit RagingRivers.com or call 618-786-2345.

