JERSEY/GREENE/CALHOUN/MACOUPIN COUNTIES - Multiple counties in the Riverbend voted on a referendum to separate from Cook County, including its county seat, Chicago. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of how voters across the region voted for or against the separation referendum and a series of state ballot questions.

Jersey, Greene, and Calhoun County voters each considered a local referendum to separate from Cook County and form a new state. While the name of the county referenced in the referendum depends on the ballot it appears on, the wording for each is otherwise the same - here’s how it appears on the Jersey County ballot:

"Shall the County Board of Jersey County correspond with the boards of other counties of Illinois outside of Cook County about the possibility of separating from Cook County to form a new state, and to seek admission to the Union as such, subject to the approval of the people?"

Jersey, Calhoun, and Greene County voters overwhelmingly supported the referendum, with percentages breaking down as follows for each county:

Jersey County

Yes: 76%



No: 23%

Calhoun County

Yes: 76%



No: 23%

Greene County

Yes: 74%



No: 26%

Despite its strong local support, the referendum is largely symbolic in nature, as Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has already stated it “would have no binding legal effect.” As non-home-rule counties, neither Jersey, Greene, nor Calhoun Counties would have the legal authority to secede from the state.

All County Results For State Ballot Questions

While Macoupin County voters didn’t have a separation referendum on their ballots, they did join all other counties in considering a series of state-level ballot questions. Here’s how voters in St. Clair, Jersey, Greene, Calhoun, Macoupin County voted on the following ballot questions:

“Should any candidate appearing on the Illinois ballot for federal, State, or local office be subject to civil penalties if the candidate interferes or attempts to interfere with an election worker's official duties?” (Yes/No)

St. Clair County:

Yes: 89%



No: 10%

Jersey County:

Yes: 87%



No: 13%

Greene County:

Yes: 87%



No: 13%

Calhoun County:

Yes: 86%



No: 14%

Macoupin County:

Yes: 88%



No: 12%

“Should the Illinois Constitution be amended to create an additional 3% tax on income greater than $1,000,000 for the purpose of dedicating funds raised to property tax relief?” (Yes/No)

St. Clair County:

Yes: 60%



No: 39%

Jersey County:

No: 53%



Yes: 46%

Greene County:

Yes: 50%



No: 49%

Calhoun County:

Yes: 50%



No: 49%

Macoupin County:

Yes: 53%



No: 46%

"Should all medically appropriate assisted reproductive treatments, including, but not limited to, in vitro fertilization, be covered by any health insurance plan in Illinois that provides coverage for pregnancy benefits, without limitation on the number of treatments?" (Yes/No)

St. Clair County:

Yes: 69%



No: 30%

Jersey County:

Yes: 60%



No: 39%

Greene County:

Yes: 62%



No: 38%

Calhoun County:

Yes: 59%



No: 40%

Macoupin County:

Yes: 63%



No: 36%

To see how Riverbend voters decided in county-level contested races, or in the Presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, see the rest of our local election coverage on Riverbender.com.

