EAST ALTON - Veterans and their families are invited to the eighth annual “Breakfast for a Hero” event on Veterans Day.

From 8–10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, veterans can enjoy a free breakfast, a keynote speaker, and music by The Gibson Girls at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton. Hosted by Embark Wealth Partners, the annual Breakfast for a Hero event encourages local veterans and their loved ones to come together and kick off Veterans Day with a sense of community.

“It’s a big day honoring those veterans. But we should really honor them every single day,” said Jim Claywell with Embark Wealth Partners. “It is their day to be honored for all the work that they’ve done. We are kicking off the day for them. Let’s start it off with a great breakfast, a great keynote speaker, and then entertainment by The Gibson Girls. It’s a day where it’s all about them.”

Claywell and his business partner Terri Schneider started the Breakfast for a Hero tradition eight years ago. They wanted to give back to the community and show their support for the military. Last year, they welcomed over 225 veterans and their families for the buffet-style meal.

While the event seeks to honor veterans, Claywell emphasized that it’s also about recognizing their families. Embark Wealth Partners and their sponsors want to acknowledge everyone who has sacrificed for our country.

“They really, really appreciate it,” Claywell said. “We do see countless veterans coming back for breakfast, and it’s a joy to see them happy.”

This year, the keynote speaker is Retired Colonel William Durall with the U.S. Air Force. Durall will share his experiences with attendees and take a few questions.

This 30-minute speech will be followed by the performance by The Gibson Girls, who will dress in traditional clothing and sing songs from the World War II and Vietnam War eras. Claywell noted that both Durall’s speech and The Gibson Girls’ performance will be powerful.

“Every year, it just continues to give goosebumps,” he said. “Watching that, and when the Gibson Girls sing, watching them, you almost feel as if you’re going back in time. It’s just kind of surreal. ”

Claywell thanked the sponsors who have contributed to the breakfast. He encourages veterans and their families to RSVP as soon as possible. While they won’t turn anyone away, they need a headcount by Nov. 5, 2025. You can reserve your spot by calling 618-433-8881 or emailing Casta.Zippmann@RaymondJames.com.

“The more the merrier,” Claywell added. “We salute all those veterans, and the way we do that is to have Breakfast for a Hero.”

