SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that $400 million is available for local transportation projects, with the goal of enhancing mobility and quality of life in communities throughout the state. The deadline to apply is June 1.

“Over the past six years, we’ve made bold, historic investments to strengthen transportation across Illinois, improving mobility and quality of life in every region,” said Gov. Pritzker. “This $400 million investment builds on that progress by supporting local projects that connect communities and helping Illinoisans get where they need to go safely and efficiently. I highly encourage local entities to apply for this funding and bring critical projects that improve the lives of Illinoisans in every corner of the state.”

Successful projects will be chosen based on cost-effectiveness, feasibility and safety across multiple categories, including highways, bike and pedestrian facilities, transit, passenger rail, freight, safety, federal grant matches or other relevant projects. Any phase of a project is eligible, including preliminary engineering in preparation for future funding opportunities. ?

Any local government that oversees transportation assets is encouraged to apply. Proposals that benefit disadvantaged or economically distressed communities will be given priority consideration. Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goals are required. Local matching funds are not.

“To our local partners, I urge you to take advantage of this incredible opportunity to invest in your communities, put people to work and make our state an even better place to live, work and do business,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. “The funding being made available is yet another example of our commitment under the leadership of Gov. Pritzker to strengthen transportation in Illinois at the local level. The team at IDOT is here to help, from identifying projects to submit for consideration to assisting with the application process.”

Applications must be submitted via Microsoft Forms. More information on the application process is available on grants.illinois.gov under CSFA 494-00-3626.

Additionally, IDOT will host a webinar on the program and application process May 22 at 10 a.m. To join by phone, dial (312) 535-8110 or (415) 655-0002 and key in meeting number 2865 182 1868, password jgHfuPHk735. The webinar also will be recorded for later viewing on grants.illinois.gov.

The grants are made possible through state funding administered by IDOT.

