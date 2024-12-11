Our Daily Show Interview! Ellie Mental Heath: Tips for Managing the Holidays

SAINT LOUIS - The holidays can be difficult, but Kimberly Vest with Ellie Mental Health has some advice to make your season more merry.

As an organization, Ellie Mental Health takes a unique approach to therapy. The 15 therapists at the St. Louis-Hampton Avenue, MO, clinic believe in the power of humor and creative solutions to help their clients through mental health challenges. Vest, the clinic director, noted that therapy can be “lighthearted” and still help people manage life’s struggles.

“Whenever I heard about Ellie for the first time, I was like, ‘Are you sure? Is this really legit?’ And it actually is,” Vest said. “We just make it more lighthearted, not because mental health isn’t very sacred and needs to be honored, but there’s healing here and we can move forward with this. There’s a hope in it.”

As the holidays approach, Vest said all of the therapists have full caseloads. Many people experience stress during the holiday season, and a lot of Vest’s current sessions are centered around helping people manage this.

She encourages her clients to set boundaries and think about the “should” statements in their lives. If you feel obligated to do something, you can think about whether it is really necessary. Consider what boundaries you could put in place to make holiday tasks and get-togethers less stressful.

“Whenever you’re making decisions, [ask yourself,] is this a ‘should’?” Vest advised. “Is this an obligation that maybe has run its course? Is this something now that doesn’t bring me joy? And if it doesn’t, that’s okay to decline. If you are needing to go to it, set some boundaries or some standards for your time.”

Vest also suggests “pre-gaming” get-togethers by thinking through how the day will go and what you need to do. For example, if you’re going to a relative’s house, you can talk yourself through exactly what will happen and what you will and won’t do or talk about. This helps you set boundaries and also trains your brain to feel more prepared.

“I think that pre-gaming this season is probably where it’s at,” she explained. “You tell the brain and the brain goes, ‘Okay, I know what to do.’”

Vest recognizes that the holidays can be complicated for a lot of people. She has also seen rising anxiety levels in recent years. If you are struggling with your mental health, Ellie Mental Health offers support.

Vest explained that she worked hard to build the team of therapists at the St. Louis clinic, and she is proud of the work they do. She made a point to hire therapists with diverse backgrounds and experiences, so clients can choose the therapist who is best for them.

“When I was charged with building the staff for Ellie, my vision is that we will be every color of the rainbow,” she said. “I feel like we really have hit the mark with that. The people at Ellie are absolutely beautiful. They are super smart and they bring so much to the table…We take serious your healing. You need to be in the care of someone who would be just right for you.”

In the past few years, Ellie Mental Health has expanded so that the St. Louis clinic sees over 1,000 people a month. Vest noted that all humans need healing, and she encourages people to be proud of their loved ones who seek support and therapy. For more information about Ellie Mental Health, including how to schedule an appointment at the St. Louis clinic, visit their official website at EllieMentalHealth.com.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

