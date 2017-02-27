MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. - The following students have been named to the 2016 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Edwardsville, IL

 Eleanor Green, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering

Godfrey, IL

 Katherine Ditman, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management

 