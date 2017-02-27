Local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. - The following students have been named to the 2016 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Edwardsville, IL
Eleanor Green, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering
Godfrey, IL
Katherine Ditman, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management