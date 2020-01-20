Many local students were recognized for their academic achievements on the Dean's List of Iowa State University for Fall 2019.

Edwardsville, IL


Jacob Daniel Davis, Sophomore, Chemical Engineering

Benjamin Carl Schlueter, Junior, Agricultural Engineering

Ryan Shustrin, Junior, Chemical Engineering

Adam Donald Walters, Sophomore, Software Engineering


Glen Carbon, IL

Jack Francis Raffaelle, Junior, Chemical Engineering


A total of 10,066 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2019 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

