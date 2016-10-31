Missouri Baptist University

SAINT LOUIS, Mo.  - Edwardsville's Jill Burroughs and Glen Carbon's Lydia Bertlels helped lead worship at this year's Annual Rock 'n' Roll St. Louis Half Marathon. SpiritWing, which has been Missouri Baptist Universities leading contemporary Christian vocal group for more than 25 years is comprised of MBU musicians whose love for Christ makes as deep an impression as their music.

The performance took place on Oct. 16 outside Tower Grove Baptist Church.

Missouri Baptist University is a Christ-centered university located in Saint Louis. MBU offers more than 40 undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees in education, business and religion and its new terminal degree, the Doctor of Education. In addition to its 66-acre West St. Louis County campus, MBU offers degree programs at 10 regional learning centers throughout Saint Louis, in Southern Illinois and online. For more information visit http://www.mobap.edu/ 

