Drake University

DES MOINES, Iowa - The following local students have been named to the Dean's and President's Lists at Drake University.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Edwardsville, IL

  • Kenton Ausmer, Arts & Sciences, Dean's List
  • Brynn Miracle, Zimpleman College of Business, Dean's List

Article continues after sponsor message

To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Fall 2024 semester at Drake.

To be eligible for the President's List, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2024 semester at Drake.

Drake University is recognized as one of the finest national liberal arts universities. A distinctive and distinguished private university in Des Moines, Iowa, Drake enrolls nearly 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from more than 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through seven colleges and schools. In addition, Drake offers a range of continuing education programs serving working professionals, community members, and area businesses. Drake recognizes the importance of its location in Iowa's capital city and seeks to connect its teaching and learning to the wealth of cultural, recreational, and business resources it provides. At the same time, it weaves global thinking and intercultural learning into everything it does, preparing students to lead in an increasingly interconnected world.

More like this:

Local Students Named To Washington University in St. Louis Fall 2024 Dean's List
Mar 14, 2025
Iowa State University Announces Fall 2024 Dean's List
Feb 11, 2025
Alton's Antonia Phillips Named To Fall 2024 Dean's List At Aurora University
Feb 9, 2025
Daughrity Named To University of Dubuque Fall Semester 2024 Academic Dean's List  
Jan 19, 2025
Several Area Students Earn Fall Dean's List Accolades At Quincy University
Feb 1, 2025

 