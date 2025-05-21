GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the spring 2025 semester:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alton

  • Chloe Greenberg
  • Chau Nguyen
  • Hailey Wright

Brighton

  • Jillian Beilsmith
  • Brady Salzman

East Alton

  • Stephanie Kamp

Edwardsville

  • Gloria Bremer
  • Lauren Garver
  • Colton Hulme
  • Kristen Krampf
  • Tristan McMeen

Godfrey

  • Andrea Chamberlain

Article continues after sponsor message

Granite City

  • Brennan Bronnbauer

Jerseyville

  • Josephine Lohr

Roxana

  • Terrel Graves

Wood River

  • Kaitlin Barger
  • Jacey Trask


To qualify for the Greenville University Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above. This list reflects both on-campus and online undergraduate students.

About Greenville University

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with over 1,000 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, gap program, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is in Greenville, IL, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Greenville University's mission is to empower students for lives of character and service through a transforming Christ-centered education. At Greenville University students are seen, known, and inspired as global citizens fueled by immersive experiences, innovative learning, and a deeply connected community, anchored in a transformative relationship with God. For more information, visit www.greenville.edu.

More like this:

Edwardsville's Miracle, Ausmer, Earn Dean's List Honors At Drake University
Jul 5, 2025
Edwardsville Students Named To UW-Madison Spring Dean's List
Jun 22, 2025
GU Students Receive Dean's List Recognition For Spring 2025
May 24, 2025
Jerseyville, Carrollton, Hamel Students Make Quincy University Spring 2025 Dean's List
Jun 15, 2025
Edwardsville Native Megan Kalb Named To Marquette University’s Spring 2025 Dean’s List
Jun 18, 2025

 