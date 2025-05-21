Local Students Named To Greenville University Spring 2025 Dean's List
GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the spring 2025 semester:
Alton
- Chloe Greenberg
- Chau Nguyen
- Hailey Wright
Brighton
- Jillian Beilsmith
- Brady Salzman
East Alton
- Stephanie Kamp
Edwardsville
- Gloria Bremer
- Lauren Garver
- Colton Hulme
- Kristen Krampf
- Tristan McMeen
Godfrey
- Andrea Chamberlain
Granite City
- Brennan Bronnbauer
Jerseyville
- Josephine Lohr
Roxana
- Terrel Graves
Wood River
- Kaitlin Barger
- Jacey Trask
To qualify for the Greenville University Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above. This list reflects both on-campus and online undergraduate students.
About Greenville University
Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with over 1,000 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, gap program, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is in Greenville, IL, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Greenville University's mission is to empower students for lives of character and service through a transforming Christ-centered education. At Greenville University students are seen, known, and inspired as global citizens fueled by immersive experiences, innovative learning, and a deeply connected community, anchored in a transformative relationship with God. For more information, visit www.greenville.edu.
