GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the spring 2025 semester:

Alton



Chloe Greenberg

Chau Nguyen

Hailey Wright

Brighton



Jillian Beilsmith

Brady Salzman

East Alton



Stephanie Kamp

Edwardsville



Gloria Bremer

Lauren Garver

Colton Hulme

Kristen Krampf

Tristan McMeen

Godfrey



Andrea Chamberlain

Granite City



Brennan Bronnbauer

Jerseyville



Josephine Lohr

Roxana

Terrel Graves

Wood River



Kaitlin Barger

Jacey Trask



To qualify for the Greenville University Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above. This list reflects both on-campus and online undergraduate students.

About Greenville University

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with over 1,000 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, gap program, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is in Greenville, IL, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri.

