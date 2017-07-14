DECATUR - The following students were named to the Dean's List at Millikin University for spring 2017. The students are listed in alphabetical order according to city and state.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.

Alton

Korinne Frankford, College of Arts & Sciences, Chemistry, SR, Dean’s List

Carlee Shane, College of Arts & Sciences, Psychology, SR, Dean’s List

Edwardsville

Paige Bequette, College of Fine Arts, Music Business, SR, Dean’s List

Korinne Lollar, College of Fine Arts, Music Business, SR, Dean’s List

Godfrey

Jessica Taul, College of Arts & Sciences, Biology: Allied Health, SR, Dean’s List

Jerseyville

Sydney Brangenberg, College of Arts & Sciences, English - Literature, SR, Dean’s List

Courtney Woelfel, College of Arts & Sciences, Political Science, SR, High Dean's List

