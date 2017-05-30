Local students named to Dean's List at Maryville University Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Maryville University has named the following students to the Deans' List for the Spring 2017 semester.



Alton, IL



Bradley Higdon, School of Business, Cybersecurity

Olivia Hurley, College of Health Professions, Nursing



Brighton, IL



Graham Bachman, College of Arts and Sciences, Actuarial Science



Carrollton, IL



Jacob Bowker, College of Arts and Sciences, Actuarial Science



Edwardsville, IL



Mansour Albaibi, School of Business, Information Systems

Brittany Milton, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy

Bonnie Schuett, College of Health Professions, Occupational Therapy

Taylor Thiems, College of Arts and Sciences, Graphic Design Professional



Glen Carbon, IL



Rachel Wiesehan, College of Health Professions, Nursing



Godfrey, IL



Shelby Baalman, College of Health Professions, Occupational Therapy

Grace Becker, School of Business, Accounting

Abigail Reilly, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy

Katherine Schultze, School of Education, Elementary Education



Jerseyville, IL



Alex Bertman, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy

Kayla Derstine, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy

Sydney Hagen, College of Arts and Sciences, Psychology

Abby Rogers, School of Business, Cybersecurity



Maryville undergraduate students are eligible for the Deans' List when they complete at least 12 Maryville University credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 (perfect) scale.



