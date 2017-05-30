Local students named to Dean's List at Maryville University
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Maryville University has named the following students to the Deans' List for the Spring 2017 semester.
Alton, IL
Bradley Higdon, School of Business, Cybersecurity
Olivia Hurley, College of Health Professions, Nursing
Brighton, IL
Graham Bachman, College of Arts and Sciences, Actuarial Science
Carrollton, IL
Jacob Bowker, College of Arts and Sciences, Actuarial Science
Edwardsville, IL
Mansour Albaibi, School of Business, Information Systems
Brittany Milton, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy
Bonnie Schuett, College of Health Professions, Occupational Therapy
Taylor Thiems, College of Arts and Sciences, Graphic Design Professional
Glen Carbon, IL
Rachel Wiesehan, College of Health Professions, Nursing
Godfrey, IL
Shelby Baalman, College of Health Professions, Occupational Therapy
Grace Becker, School of Business, Accounting
Abigail Reilly, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy
Katherine Schultze, School of Education, Elementary Education
Jerseyville, IL
Alex Bertman, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy
Kayla Derstine, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy
Sydney Hagen, College of Arts and Sciences, Psychology
Abby Rogers, School of Business, Cybersecurity
Maryville undergraduate students are eligible for the Deans' List when they complete at least 12 Maryville University credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 (perfect) scale.
More like this:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.