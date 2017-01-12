Local students named to Dean's List at Fontbonne University
ST. LOUIS - Congratulations to the following students who earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher upon completion of the 2016 fall semester at Fontbonne University.
Alton, IL
Isaiah Paul Eichen, Cyber Security
Zachary Allan Franke, Cyber Security
East Alton, IL
Anna Grace Whitaker, Social Work
Edwardsville, IL
Melanie Lee Russo, Social Science/Pre-Law
Glen Carbon, IL
Paige Margaret Roth, Fashion Merchandising
Granite City, IL
Kaitlin Renee Becherer, Health Education and Promotion
Danae Reeves, Dietetics
Leann Marie Smith, Medical Lab Sciences
Jerseyville, IL
Glenda J. Jedlicka, Fine Arts
"At Fontbonne, we value quality in all that we do, and we are proud to recognize the academic achievements of those students whose work has been acknowledged as high quality by our faculty," said Dr. Carey Adams, vice president for academic affairs.
Fontbonne University is a Catholic coeducational institution of higher education offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in the liberal arts and professional studies, as well as evening and online programs for working adults. Fontbonne was founded in 1923 and is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. To learn more, visit www.fontbonne.edu.
