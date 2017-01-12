ST. LOUIS - Congratulations to the following students who earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher upon completion of the 2016 fall semester at Fontbonne University.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton, IL

Isaiah Paul Eichen, Cyber Security
Zachary Allan Franke, Cyber Security

East Alton, IL

Anna Grace Whitaker, Social Work

Edwardsville, IL

Melanie Lee Russo, Social Science/Pre-Law

Glen Carbon, IL

Paige Margaret Roth, Fashion Merchandising

Granite City, IL

Kaitlin Renee Becherer, Health Education and Promotion
Danae Reeves, Dietetics
Leann Marie Smith, Medical Lab Sciences

Jerseyville, IL

Glenda J. Jedlicka, Fine Arts

"At Fontbonne, we value quality in all that we do, and we are proud to recognize the academic achievements of those students whose work has been acknowledged as high quality by our faculty," said Dr. Carey Adams, vice president for academic affairs.

Fontbonne University is a Catholic coeducational institution of higher education offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in the liberal arts and professional studies, as well as evening and online programs for working adults. Fontbonne was founded in 1923 and is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. To learn more, visit www.fontbonne.edu.

More like this:

Fontbonne Students Transition to SIUE: New Beginnings and Opportunities
Oct 16, 2024

 