Local Students Named To Blackburn College Dean’s List For Fall 2024
CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College has announced its Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Area students include:
Alton
Justin Atkinson
Brighton
Cassidy Gaither
Erika Pfitzner
Carrollton
Diana Varble
Godfrey
Megan Van Deusen
Granite City
Bryan Chrisos
Ashley Schardan
Jerseyville
Clayton Brunaugh
Abigail Droege
Caroline Gibson
Shelby Koenig
Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn is the only Work Program in the nation managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the best colleges in the Midwest region for 2025 and also earned rankings as a best-value school and a top performer for social mobility. The Washington Monthly ranked Blackburn as second overall among baccalaureate colleges in Illinois and first in Pell Grant student performance in 2024.
More like this: