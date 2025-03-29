CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College has announced its Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.

Area students include:

Alton

Justin Atkinson

Brighton

Cassidy Gaither

Erika Pfitzner

Carrollton

Diana Varble

Godfrey

Megan Van Deusen

Granite City

Bryan Chrisos

Ashley Schardan

Jerseyville

Clayton Brunaugh

Abigail Droege

Caroline Gibson

Shelby Koenig

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn is the only Work Program in the nation managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the best colleges in the Midwest region for 2025 and also earned rankings as a best-value school and a top performer for social mobility. The Washington Monthly ranked Blackburn as second overall among baccalaureate colleges in Illinois and first in Pell Grant student performance in 2024.

