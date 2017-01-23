Local students name to Drury University Dean's List for fall 2016 semester Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD, MO - Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury.



Drury is ranked No. 11 in the Midwest on the U.S. News "Best Regional Universities" list. Drury earned outstanding marks for its ability to deliver personalized attention to students, thanks to a high percentage of classes with 20 or fewer students (69 percent) and a student-to-faculty ratio of 10 to 1. Drury's graduation rate and alumni giving rate were also highlights.



In the fall 2016 semester, the following students made the Dean's list: Edwardsville, IL

Cale Ambuehl, Edwardsville Senior HS

Glen Carbon, IL Jennifer Kocevar, Edwardsville Senior HS

Godfrey, IL Kaela Funke, Alton High School

