From left to right: Taylor Mayberry, Katherine Payne, Nichole England, and Gretchen Boucher

Senior Taylor Mayberry of Alton and Sophomore Katherine Payne of Edwardsville were inducted into the Psi Chi Psychology honor society chapter at Blackburn College on Monday, November 11 in Clegg Chapel.   

Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology, was founded in 1929 with a mission to encourage excellence in scholarship and advance the science of psychology.

More than 600,000 lifetime members have joined in this worthwhile cause including Distinguished Members such as Drs. Albert Bandura, B. F. Skinner, and Phillip Zimbardo. A few popular Membership Benefits include international recognition for academic excellence, as well as access to our three publications and more than $400,000 in annual awards and grants.

