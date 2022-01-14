Greenville UniversityGREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2021 semester.

To qualify for the GU Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.

Alton, IL

Kelly Davis, Junior

Charnette Hardin, Senior

Carol Saxton, Senior

Emily Stahl, Senior

Moriah Summers, Senior

Elizabeth Sutton, Junior


Bethalto, IL

Mariah Harned, Senior

Ian Heflin, Freshman


Brighton, IL

Brady Salzman, Sophomore


East Alton, IL

Stephanie Kamp, Sophomore


Edwardsville, IL

Tyler Morse, Senior

Glen Carbon, IL

Hannah Beck, Junior

Dean Thole, Senior


Godfrey, IL

Charity Ayers, Junior

Margaret Isringhausen, Senior

Abbigail Van Voorhis, Senior

Hope Wind, Junior


Granite City, IL

Amy Petrillo, Junior


Jerseyville, IL

Korbin Dickinson, Senior

Kaylee Fisher, Junior

Molly Heitzig, Junior

Neasha Hill, Senior

Samantha Tallman, Junior


Wood River, IL

Chance Foss, Senior

Brookelyn Trask, Senior

