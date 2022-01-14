Local Students Honored On Greenville University Fall Dean's List
GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2021 semester.
To qualify for the GU Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.
Alton, IL
Kelly Davis, Junior
Charnette Hardin, Senior
Carol Saxton, Senior
Emily Stahl, Senior
Moriah Summers, Senior
Elizabeth Sutton, Junior
Bethalto, IL
Mariah Harned, Senior
Ian Heflin, Freshman
Brighton, IL
Brady Salzman, Sophomore
East Alton, IL
Stephanie Kamp, Sophomore
Edwardsville, IL
Tyler Morse, Senior
Glen Carbon, IL
Hannah Beck, Junior
Dean Thole, Senior
Godfrey, IL
Charity Ayers, Junior
Margaret Isringhausen, Senior
Abbigail Van Voorhis, Senior
Hope Wind, Junior
Granite City, IL
Amy Petrillo, Junior
Jerseyville, IL
Korbin Dickinson, Senior
Kaylee Fisher, Junior
Molly Heitzig, Junior
Neasha Hill, Senior
Samantha Tallman, Junior
Wood River, IL
Chance Foss, Senior
Brookelyn Trask, Senior
More like this: