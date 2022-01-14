GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2021 semester.

To qualify for the GU Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.

Alton, IL

Kelly Davis, Junior

Charnette Hardin, Senior

Carol Saxton, Senior

Emily Stahl, Senior

Moriah Summers, Senior

Elizabeth Sutton, Junior



Bethalto, IL

Mariah Harned, Senior

Ian Heflin, Freshman



Brighton, IL

Brady Salzman, Sophomore



East Alton, IL

Stephanie Kamp, Sophomore



Edwardsville, IL

Tyler Morse, Senior

Article continues after sponsor message



Glen Carbon, IL

Hannah Beck, Junior

Dean Thole, Senior



Godfrey, IL

Charity Ayers, Junior

Margaret Isringhausen, Senior

Abbigail Van Voorhis, Senior

Hope Wind, Junior



Granite City, IL

Amy Petrillo, Junior



Jerseyville, IL

Korbin Dickinson, Senior

Kaylee Fisher, Junior

Molly Heitzig, Junior

Neasha Hill, Senior

Samantha Tallman, Junior



Wood River, IL

Chance Foss, Senior

Brookelyn Trask, Senior

More like this: