ALTON - Five students from Classical Conversations homeschool community recently capped months of study by correctly reciting over 400 facts from a multitude of subjects as part of the Classical Conversations Memory Master program at two end of year culmination programs and awards presentations. The end of year celebrations included student presentations on various topics including science and history, the display of fine art projects, as well as group class performances of all the children in attendance at both Copper Creek Christian Church in Maryville and Community Christian Church in Alton.

These five outstanding students, earned the Memory Master award on May 2, 2017, when each child spent approximately four total hours recalling facts from six subjects, as well as a history timeline. In addition to a chronological timeline of 161 events and people, the other subjects were: 24 events in history; 122 locations and geographic features including countries in Central America and Africa, as well as countries, cities, features, and bodies of water in the Euro-Asian continent; 24 science facts on ecology, astronomy and physical science, including the Laws of Thermodynamics and Newton’s Laws of Motion. 6 Latin conjugations (and their meanings) for the verb love; English grammar facts, Definitions for pronoun, noun, adverb, adjective, gerund, appositive, conjunction, and interjection; double negatives; types of nouns; coordinating conjunctions; adverbs telling to what extent; and 65 pronouns; math, including common squares and cubes, geometric and algebraic formulas, and unit conversions; as well as reciting all 45 US presidents.

The students honored were: From Maryville Campus: Layla, daughter of Pancho & Emma Eppard, Greenville; Vincent, son of Jon & Jenni Bishop, Maryville; Blake and Jacob, sons of Tyler & Christy Schaper, Alton; Lucy, daughter of Ryan & Mary Wisnasky, Collinsville. From the Alton Campus: Olivia, daughter of Scott and Jamie Longnecker, Jerseyville; Weston, son of Natalie and Brett Meyer, Bunker Hill.

Memory Master is a program that is available to all Classical Conversations participants nationwide.

Classical Conversations is comprised of communities of homeschooling families all around the world. There are programs for kindergarten through high school graduation that focus on learning through the classical method. There are campuses in Alton, Maryville, Fairview Heights, and now Mascoutah. For more information about Classical Conversations, or the programs each of these communities offer, visit www.classicalconversations.com or email mwisnasky@classicalconversations.com

