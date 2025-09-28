WICHITA, Kan. - More than 430 students completed a total of 453 degrees and certificates at Wichita State University in summer 2025.

The breakdown of degrees and certificates granted includes:

Undergraduate: 257 degrees and certificates for 250 undergraduate students

Graduate: 196 degrees and certificates for 180 graduate students

Included in the grads was this Alton native:HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR

Alton, IL

Samantha Smith, Doctor of Philosophy, Psychology-Community

For bachelor's degrees, honors were conferred to the following:

Summa cum laude: 13 students

Article continues after sponsor message

Magna cum laude: 49 students

Cum laude: 48 students

Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.

See a full list of summer 2025 Wichita State graduates here: https://www.wichita.edu/about/wsunews/news/2025_graduates/summer_24-25_graduates_all.php. Learn more about the amazing academic, paid applied learning and student-life opportunities Wichita State has to offer, at wichita.edu.

About Wichita State University

Wichita State University is Kansas' only urban public research university, enrolling more than 23,000 students between its main campus and WSU Tech, including students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student centered and innovation driven.

Located in the largest city in the state with one of the highest concentrations in the United States of jobs involving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), Wichita State University provides uniquely distinctive and innovative pathways of applied learning, applied research and career opportunities for all of our students.

The Innovation Campus, which is a physical extension of the Wichita State University main campus, is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing research/innovation parks, encompassing over 120 acres and is home to a number of global companies and organizations.





More like this: