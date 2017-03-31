CARLINVILLE - The following students were named to the fall 2016 Dean's List at Blackburn College. The students earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester.



Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, Illinois. One of the seven work colleges in the U.S., Blackburn is the only one with a student-managed Work Program. Blackburn was also ranked by US News as one of the Top 50 Midwest Colleges and The Washington Monthly ranked the college as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois and among the top 50 in the U.S. The school remains the most affordable, residential liberal arts college in the state.



Brighton, IL

Tina Hall, freshman, psychology

Erin Huff, senior, elementary education



Carrollton, IL



Sarah Boulch, freshman, elementary education

Kyle Kesinger, junior, accounting and marketing



Granite City, IL



Jayden Foote, freshman, biology - pre-med & other health professions track



Jerseyville, IL



Patrick Benedict, senior, communications and history

