CARLINVILLE - Tina Hall of Brighton, IL was recently awarded a scholarship from the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI). The selection took place at the recent CBAI Annual Convention. Tina will receive $1,000 per year for up to four years of higher education. According to the CBAI scholarship criteria, she was selected from, “a group of children and grandchildren of eligible CBAI-member bank employees, directors, and offices who are entering their freshman year of undergraduate or post-high school trade school as full-time students.”

Tina is a 2016 graduate of Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, IL and is currently enrolled at Blackburn College in Carlinville, IL. Though she has not yet officially declared a major, she is considering a degree in Psychology/Criminal Justice.

Tina is the daughter of Joyce and Mike Hall of Brighton. Joyce is also an employee of CNB Bank & Trust, working as a Senior Operations Assistant in the Jerseyville branch. Tina’s two older sisters, Lindsay and Kristin, attend St. Louis College of Pharmacy and Eastern Illinois University, respectively. Joyce commented on Tina’s scholarship, “With three kids in college at the same time, this financial help is so very much appreciated, and the scholarship would not have been possible without me being an employee of CNB. I believe community banks are always willing and able to help their local families, and that’s a great benefit to being a CNB employee and customer.”

Regional President, Anthony Heitzig comments, “CNB Bank is committed to supporting both customers and employees in all the communities we serve, and this scholarship is just another way in which our bank offers its support. Over the years, several CNB Bank employees have applied for this scholarship on behalf of their children and/or grandchildren. Each year, hundreds of names are submitted for this scholarship from community banks all over Illinois. It was great to hear a familiar name when the scholarships were announced at the most recent CBAI convention. Congratulations to Tina Hall and her family.”

CNB Bank & Trust has 13 locations to better serve its customers: Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville. In addition to a wide variety of traditional banking services, CNB also offers farm management, investment, and trust services. For more information about CNB and its unique community-centered approach to banking, visit www.cnbil.com.

