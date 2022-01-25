FULTON, MO - Susan Buchanan from Bethalto, IL, was named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College. Buchanan is a senior at Westminster.

The Dean's List recognizes Westminster students who have shown high academic performance during the past semester. To be included on the Dean's List, a student must achieve a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.

The list of 214 students includes 57 freshmen, 58 sophomores, 36 juniors, and 63 seniors.

President and Chief Transformation Officer Donald P. Lofe, Jr., commends the students for their hard work and dedication.

"These students exemplify Westminster College's long tradition of educational excellence," Lofe says. "On behalf of the entire Westminster community, I want to congratulate each one of them on this outstanding achievement."

Founded in 1851 and home of Winston Churchill's "Iron Curtain" speech, Westminster College in Fulton, MO, is ranked prestigiously by U.S. News & World Report as a National Liberal Arts College. The College is in the top 16 percent for graduate earnings and boasts a 98 percent placement rate. Westminster also is a Forbes Best Value College. Westminster focuses on educating and inspiring students to become the world leaders of tomorrow.

