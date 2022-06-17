Local Student JP Arnold Graduates From Marquette University

MILWAUKEE - This past spring, JP Arnold of Godfrey, IL, graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Arnold earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Arnold was one of 2,855 students to graduate from Marquette in May. The university celebrated its 141st Commencement with a series of events, including Graduate Recognition Ceremonies at Summerfest's American Family Insurance Amphitheater and a Baccalaureate Mass on campus. Learn more about the weekend.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 7,500 undergraduate and 3,500 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service-learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.

