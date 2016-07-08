Local student earns distinction at Wichita State University Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WICHITA, Kan. (July 7, 2016) - Wichita State University has announced the names of nearly 2,500 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for spring 2016.



To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Alton native Corey D. Lyons was on the list of recipients for the distinction.



WSU enrolls about 14,500 students and offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.



The Graduate School offers an extensive program including more than 40 master's degrees that offer study in more than 100 areas; a specialist in education degree; and doctoral degrees in applied mathematics; audiology; chemistry; communication sciences and disorders; human factors and community/clinical psychology; educational leadership; nursing practice; physical therapy; and aerospace, electrical, industrial and mechanical engineering. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending