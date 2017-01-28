

EDWARDSVILLE - The Ainad Shriners Troy/Edwardsville Shrine Club is known for its lasting community work and an important event coming up is a screening clinic for orthopedic conditions for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The event is set for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Anderson Hospital, 6800 Illinois Route 162, Maryville, IL.

Article continues after sponsor message

“If you suspect your child may have an orthopedic condition, this free screening clinic is an opportunity for a local physician to evaluate your child and, if necessary, refer your child to seek treatment at Shriners Hospitals for Children®. Families need not know a member of the Shriners fraternity to participate," a release said.

Conditions include, but are not limited to: scoliosis, club foot, hip problems, shoulder and arm problems, limb-length differences , bowed legs, etc.

Shriners Hospitals for Children® is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to age 18 with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay. Shriners Hospitals for Children® – St. Louis is recognized throughout the Midwest as a leader in treating orthopaedic conditions, with some of the world’s most renowned surgeons, many of whom are faculty members at Washington University School of Medicine.



No appointment is necessary; however, families with questions may call (?314) 329-4370 for more information. Children will not be diagnosed, merely evaluated to determine if they have a condition that’s treatable at Shriners Hospitals for Children®. Acceptance as a patient is based solely on a child’s medical needs.

More like this: