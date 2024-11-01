ALTON/GRANITE CITY - Two area sex offenders - one from Alton and one from Granite City - have been charged with failing to register as sex offenders with local authorities.

Michael K. Howard, 45, listed as homeless out of Alton, was charged on Oct. 5 with failure to report weekly with no fixed address, a Class 3 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.

Descriptions of the charges state Howard failed to report to the Alton Police Chief on a weekly basis as legally required for a sex offender with no fixed address, and pulled his arms away from an officer who was arresting him.

Howard was charged with additional counts of identical offenses - failure to report weekly and resisting a peace officer - on Oct. 18, 2024. He also has an extensive criminal history, including several past charges of burglary, criminal trespass, public indecency, and much more.

Howard’s case was presented by the Alton Police Department. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he currently remains in custody.

Bryon G. Rodgers, 58, listed as homeless out of Granite City, was also charged with failure to report weekly with no fixed address, a Class 3 felony.

Rodgers reportedly failed to report to either the Madison County Sheriff or Granite City Police Chief on a weekly basis, as required in accordance with the Sex Offender Registration Act.

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Rodgers, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

