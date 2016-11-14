JERSEYVILLE - Southern Illinois Parks & Recreation Association (SIPRA) is proud to announce the new officers for a two-year term from November 2016 – October 2018. On Friday, November 4, Angela Sullivan and Jessica Wiedman were sworn in as the president and president-elect, respectively, for the SIPRA organization. SIPRA has been promoting parks and recreation in the southern Illinois area since 1951.

Article continues after sponsor message

Angela Sullivan is the Director for the Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD). Ms. Sullivan has been with the department for five years and celebrated her fifth anniversary with the city on October 4, 2016. Ms. Sullivan served as the SIPRA president-elect from November 2014-October 2016, prior to taking the office of president.

Jessica Wiedman is the Recreation Supervisor for the Village of Godfrey Parks & Recreation Department. Ms. Wiedman has been with the department over five years and celebrated her fifth anniversary with the village on March 2, 2016. Jessica will serve as president-elect for a two-year term, then take the office of president for an additional two-year term.

For more information about SIPRA, please visit www.SIPRA1951.org.

More like this: