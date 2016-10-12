SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today announced a $30.7 million investment to expand travel options and enhance the quality of life in communities throughout the state. The 33 projects approved through IDOT’s Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) include biking and walking paths, trails, streetscape beautification work and other projects designed to encourage safe travel across the various modes of transportation at the local level.

“We are proud to invest in these projects that allow our communities to showcase themselves as outstanding places to live, work and play,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “This program is one of the most popular at IDOT and highly competitive for a reason: It allows our partners in local government to put into action their plans for improving local transportation. We look forward to working with them to achieve their goals.”

Made possible by federal funds administered by IDOT, ITEP awards are focused on improving bike and pedestrian travel, as well as other surface transportation improvements that promote alternative options for getting around your community. To be eligible, applicants must commit a local match of at least 20 percent to their project and demonstrate a plan to have their awards spent by 2019.

For the latest funding cycle, IDOT received 241 applications for projects worth an estimated $261.3 million. For the complete list of the 33 projects that received awards, click here.

The next round of ITEP awards will be in 2018.

Click here for more information about the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.

