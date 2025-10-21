Our Daily Show Interview! Four Magic Productions: Multiple Shows Hitting the Area!

ROXANA - Local audiences can enjoy world-class magic on small town stages through Wonderment Academy and Four Magic Productions.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, you’re invited to The Nazarene Community Theater in Roxana for a show filled with “magic, mirth and mystery.” Tony Loving, a magician and owner of Four Magic Productions, looks forward to sharing the stage with his fellow magicians and bringing a ton of fun to the Riverbend region.

“There’s a lot more to magic than just pulling rabbits out of hats,” Loving said.

During the Oct. 25 show, audience members will enjoy magic by Professor Longhair, John Johnson, Josh Weldner, Steve Zuehlke, and Professor Enigmata. It costs $20 if you buy tickets online, or you can buy them at the door for $25.

Four Magic Productions will also perform on Dec. 12 and 13, 2025, at Alton Little Theater in Alton, and they have an adults-only show scheduled for Oct. 31, 2025, at The Venue on Main in Belleville. All other shows are family-friendly, including the Oct. 25 show in Roxana.

Loving decided to try his hand at producing magic shows two years ago. He pointed out that St. Louis is “a big magic town,” with many impressive magicians living locally. But he realized that a lot of smaller communities have theaters, and most of these residents don’t get the chance to see big shows. This inspired him to bring the magic to them.

“When I got into this, I just didn’t really know where it was going to take me. I had an idea of bringing entertainment to smaller communities, because you don’t get that anymore,” he explained. “You’ve got to go to Branson or you’ve got to go to Las Vegas. My thought was, a lot of these smaller communities have theaters already.”

Loving decided to focus his efforts on the Illinois side of the river. While he does schedule shows in Missouri, he enjoys bringing magic to small towns across the Metro East.

“I’ve tried to focus on the Illinois side because most of the magicians really perform over on the west side of the river,” he said. “There are some really, really talented magicians who are friends of mine who have shows going on over there all the time. It’s just that people over here don’t get the same sort of opportunity to see those sorts of things.”

As a magician, Loving specializes in mentalism, or mind-reading. He shared that his favorite experience is when an audience member who begrudgingly volunteers to join him on stage then experiences “genuine astonishment” through his act.

He hopes to fill The Nazarene Community Theater in Roxana, as well as the other venues where he will be performing over the next few months. Loving looks forward to sharing his show with the community and making magic local.

For more information about Four Magic Productions and Wonderment Academy, including upcoming shows, visit WondermentAcademy.com. To buy tickets for the Oct. 25 show in Roxana, click here.

