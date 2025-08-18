Our Daily Show Interview! Lori Balchik- OSF: Back To School Check Ups & More

GODFREY - As the school year starts, a local pediatric nurse practitioner shares her tips on how to make the back-to-school season seamless for you and your kiddo.

Lori Balchik, APRN, works in Godfrey at OSF Medical Group. In a recent interview on “Our Daily Show!” with CJ Nasello, she spoke about how to handle bullying, allergies and other concerns as kids return to school, and she reminded parents that providers like her are in your corner.

“You’re not parenting alone. Everybody is doing this as a community, and we’re all together,” Balchik said. “Take it in stride. All of us providers are there for you.”

Balchik encouraged caregivers to schedule their kids’ well exams and sports physicals several weeks in advance. She suggested talking to your kids about appropriate touch and inappropriate touch and describing what will happen at a physical in order to minimize anxiety.

She also noted that several immunizations are required before a child enters kindergarten and again when they turn 11. Schools in Illinois also require kindergarteners to receive eye and dental exams before they start school. OSF Medical Group can help you connect to providers to take care of these requirements.

In the weeks leading up to the first day of school, Balchik recommended reintroducing a sleep schedule into your kids’ lives. Consistent times of waking up and going to bed will help your child resume their natural sleep patterns.

To do this, Balchik suggested creating “a relaxing bedtime routine” that avoids sugar, caffeine and blue light. If needed, you can give your child melatonin, but Balchik said to start at a very low dose — half a milligram up to three milligrams total — depending on the age and size of your child.

When it comes to packing lunch, Balchik recommended parents “go beyond just a sandwich.” Incorporating vegetables, fruits, hummus and other healthy foods can be a fun and nutritious addition to your child’s lunchbox.

She also pointed out that it’s important to talk to your kids about not sharing their lunch, especially if they’re too young to know what ingredients are in their food. A 6-year-old sharing a peanut butter sandwich might be well-meaning, but this can become dangerous if their classmate has a peanut allergy.

If your own child has an allergy, asthma, or other condition that requires medication or supervision, Balchik tells parents to talk to the adults their child will encounter during the school day. A medical alert bracelet, or writing a child’s allergies on their lunchbox, can also help keep them safe.

On a social-emotional level, Balchik encouraged parents to keep an open line of communication with their kids. If a child suddenly withdraws or complains of physical symptoms without exhibiting those symptoms, this might indicate anxiety or point to a bullying problem. Balchik suggested speaking openly about your own emotions and coping strategies and encouraging kids to do the same.

“School can be a very exciting time as well as very stressful for both the kid and the parent,” she said. “It’s important for the parent to be able to talk to the kids about their emotions and allow the kids to express their emotions in a very safe and comforting environment. They should encourage their kids to talk about their emotions every day.”

As the school year starts, Balchik suggested creating a routine and sticking to it as a way to minimize stress and help kids start off on the right foot. She hopes her tips help caregivers and children thrive through this school year and beyond.

