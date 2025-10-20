ALTON - Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski met with advocates to learn about the impact the government shutdown has had on senior citizens.

On Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, Budzinski hosted a roundtable at Senior Services Plus in Alton to talk about concerns related to Medicare, Social Security, and similar programs. She welcomed area nonprofits and organizations that work primarily with seniors to talk about their experiences and concerns amid the government shutdown.

“We live in the richest country in the world, and we shouldn’t have seniors that are going hungry,” Budzinski said. “I think it’s just important for people to understand that we have some very vulnerable seniors that can’t get out and just get a job and work their way through this. These are folks that are 80 years old that should be enjoying the twilight of their lives.”

Budzinski was joined by Theresa Collins, CEO of Senior Services Plus; Chris Fulton, Home and Community-Based Services Manager with AgeSmart; Cathy Contarino, CEO of IMPACT Center for Independent Living; Felicia Voelkel, administrator with Glen Carbon Senior Center; Carla Boswell, site manager with Programs and Services for Older Persons; Beth Shipley, Senior Activities Director with Granite City Township; Lisa Brennan, executive director for Collinsville Faith in Action; and Megan Kinney, managing attorney for Land of Lincoln Legal Aid in East St. Louis.

During the roundtable, the group quickly identified concerns surrounding SNAP benefits. President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” has limited who can receive SNAP benefits by implementing new work requirements. The Food and Nutrition Service gave states a few months to implement these changes, and the deadline is Nov. 1, 2025.

“We’re trying to figure out the restrictions with that,” said Kinney. “There’s a lack of clarity, and it’s very, very scary for low-income seniors who are going to be faced with immediate food insecurity.”

Collins added that 200,000 older adults in Illinois receive SNAP benefits, and 37% of households that receive SNAP benefits have an older adult living in them.

“It’s hard not to panic,” she said.

Budzinski said she is working on a letter with Congressman Mike Quigley to ask the federal administration to give states “more flexibility” to prepare for the restrictions. She added that people receiving Medicaid will now have to report twice a year.

Contarino asked if Social Security payments would be delayed due to the shutdown. Fulton expressed concerns that Social Security office staff members are not well-trained because the training requirements have changed. She also pointed out that Medicare costs have not yet been announced, noting that people typically know what the Part A and B deductibles are weeks before open enrollment starts.

Budzinski suggested she could send a letter to the federal administration outlining some of these questions. While she said the administration is “not being responsive,” she believes it’s important to elevate these concerns.

Contarino also asked about the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and reports that premiums will go “very, very high.” Budzinski responded that 17,000 people in her district are on ACA, and of those, 14,000 people rely on the tax credits to afford the premiums.

“That is what this government shutdown fight is about, from our perspective. It is about addressing these premiums,” Budzinski said.

She asked the organization leaders about their challenges with transportation. Brennan noted that they use volunteers to provide transportation to seniors, and they cannot transport anyone who relies solely on a wheelchair.

Fulton, Shipley and Boswell noted there are a few public transportation options in Madison County and St. Clair County, but these have “glitches.” Collins argued that most seniors require “door to door” pick-ups and drop-offs.

Amid mounting costs, Kinney shared that her organization works with many clients who are also struggling to maintain housing. Collins added that the LIHEAP program is seeing “threefold” the amount of people who need assistance compared to last year. Voelkel shared that the Warm Neighborhoods Cool Friends program also increased their minimum income, so people are now ineligible and applying for LIHEAP.

“But the LIHEAP money is gone,” Voelkel said. “I mean, it’s just like this awful ping pong game.”

Budzinski and the organization leaders agreed that advocacy and education are needed. A few of the organizations partnered for an “advocacy day” over the summer, and Budzinski said she would like to be a part of this initiative going forward. She also emphasized the importance of reauthorizing the Older Americans Act. She urged the organization leaders to continue their work.

“To me, it’s about supporting our communities,” she added. “It’s about supporting those that are most vulnerable in our communities.”

