HAMEL – The Hamel Area Jaycees, in partnership with project AVA, presents 'Taste of the Trucks' on Saturday, September 23rd at the Edwardsville American Legion beginning at 3 pm.

The Saturday afternoon event will consist of family fun activities, live music, and a chance to try a variety of food from vendors from all around the metro area. Food trucks that will be present are Pig on a Wing, Guerilla Steet Food, Seoul Taco, and St. Louis Kolache.

To guarantee entry, tickets can be purchased in advance for 'Taste of the Trucks'.

Ticket options include: 'Adult Full Access’, which consists of portions from all food trucks and three adult drink tickets for $45, 'Adult Food Only' which consists of portions from all food trucks and no adult drinks for $35, and 'Child Food Only' which includes a portion from your choice of 3 food trucks for $15. All tickets include the dessert truck. Tickets can be purchased here: http://bit.ly/2w0PwW1.

"Project AVA is excited to partner with the Hamel Area Jaycees to bring this food truck event to Edwardsville! Both of our organizations are committed to making a difference in our communities,” said project AVA President, Lisa Delgado

Both non-profit organizations have a rich background in helping the local community and the youth that live in it. Some of project AVA’s project history includes, “Project: Heart & Sole”, in which new shoes were donated to kids around District 7 who were in need of a new pair to wear, and also their yearly "Halloween boo-tique”, where donated costumes have been distributed to children who would otherwise not have a costume for the holiday. The Hamel Area Jaycees hold a variety of events throughout the year, such as an annual school supply drive, a haunted trivia night, and also a bags tournament toy drive in December.

